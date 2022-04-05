New Mexico proposes more tax rebates to offset gas prices

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic state legislators announced Monday they will seek a new round of rebates totaling $500 per individual to offset increased gasoline prices with no restrictions on how residents spend the money. Lawmakers in the Democratic House majority announced the proposal on the eve of a special legislative session called by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to address concerns about inflation that is straining household finances. The governor supports the plan as outlined. The proposed individual payments to adults would go out in two installments of $250, one in the spring and another in the fall months prior to the November general election. New Mexico joins more than a dozen states where lawmakers have proposed payouts to the public in response to raging inflation.