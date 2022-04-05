New Mexico Democrats Push for Tax Rebates During Special Session
SANTA FE, N.M. — Democratic lawmakers are pushing for one-time
payments to New Mexico residents of $500 per individual or $1,000 per
household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The aid
package advanced toward House floor vote Tuesday during a special
legislative session. It would distribute nearly $700 million to adult
residents of all income levels. Republicans in the legislative minority
warned that rebates would only stoke inflation further. And they
criticized the timing of rebates in the run-up to the November election
as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham seeks a second term. The bill cleared its
first legislative hurdle with the endorsement of a House budget
committee.