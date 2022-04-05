New Mexico Democrats Push for Tax Rebates During Special Session

SANTA FE, N.M. — Democratic lawmakers are pushing for one-time

payments to New Mexico residents of $500 per individual or $1,000 per

household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The aid

package advanced toward House floor vote Tuesday during a special

legislative session. It would distribute nearly $700 million to adult

residents of all income levels. Republicans in the legislative minority

warned that rebates would only stoke inflation further. And they

criticized the timing of rebates in the run-up to the November election

as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham seeks a second term. The bill cleared its

first legislative hurdle with the endorsement of a House budget

committee.