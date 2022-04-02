© 2022 KRWG
Democrats in Tough Reelection Campaigns Warn Biden After Title 42 Announcement

KRWG | By AP
Published April 2, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT
PHOENIX (AP) — The Biden administration’s decision to end sweeping asylum limits at the border this May satisfied demands by prominent Democrats.

But it creates thorny political challenges for border-region Democrats who face the likely prospect of an increase in migrants who have for two years been denied the chance to seek asylum in the United States.

Some of the congressional Democrats with the toughest reelection prospects are warning that the administration is woefully unprepared to handle the situation. The Biden administration announced on Friday that it will lift Title 42 authority by May 23.

