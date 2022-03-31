© 2022 KRWG
Migrants hopeful, suspicious at US reopening to asylum

KRWG | By AP
Published March 31, 2022 at 1:34 PM MDT
Asylum seekers in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being called from a waiting list to claim asylum at a border crossing in San Diego on Sept. 26.
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Migrants have been expelled more than 1.7 million times from the U.S. under public health powers invoked in March 2020 to prevent spread of Covid-19. People familiar with the matter say the Biden administration plans to lift what is called Title 42 authority by May 23. Reaction at migrant shelters in Ciudad Juarez shows the determination of many migrants to settle in the United States as soon as possible. More than a dozen migrants ran excitedly out of their dormitory at the Good Samaritan shelter in Juarez to question a reporter they'd heard mention the expected change.

