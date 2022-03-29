© 2022 KRWG
Special Meeting in Silver City to Address 'Misinformation' Around Proposed Rec Center

KRWG | By Anthony Moreno
Published March 29, 2022 at 8:29 AM MDT
silver_city__1_.jpg

Tonight in Silver City, a special town hall is scheduled to take place to address concerns around the proposed recreation center in the city. The meeting is scheduled to take place tonight at 6 p.m. at the Grant County Conference Center.

Some residents have voiced concerns about a swimming pool not being included in the plans for the recreation center after a survey revealed that an indoor pool was the most popular activity requested in a new recreation center.

District 4 City Councilor Guadalupe Cano called the special meeting. Councilor Cano talked with KRWG News to share more about why the meeting was called.

