Special Meeting in Silver City to Address 'Misinformation' Around Proposed Rec Center

Tonight in Silver City, a special town hall is scheduled to take place to address concerns around the proposed recreation center in the city. The meeting is scheduled to take place tonight at 6 p.m. at the Grant County Conference Center.

Some residents have voiced concerns about a swimming pool not being included in the plans for the recreation center after a survey revealed that an indoor pool was the most popular activity requested in a new recreation center.

District 4 City Councilor Guadalupe Cano called the special meeting. Councilor Cano talked with KRWG News to share more about why the meeting was called.