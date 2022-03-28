Accountant gets 24-year term for embezzling from foundation

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — An Alamogordo accountant faces 24 years in prison for embezzling approximately $1.8 million from a foundation that provided scholarships to high school graduates and for tax fraud. A state District Court judge on Thursday sentenced 68-year-old Marion Ledford after he pleaded no contest to one count of embezzlement and three of tax fraud. The 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Ledford will serve the bulk of his state sentence after he completes a concurrent 18-month sentence he received in February after previously pleading guilty to tax evasion in a related federal case. Ledford formerly was CFO of the Robert W. Hamilton Foundation in Alamogordo.