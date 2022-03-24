Officials: Visitor Died at Bandelier National Monument After Rock Strike and Fall from Ladder
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Bandelier National Monument officials say a
visitor was fatally injured at Bandelier National Monument when struck
by a falling rock while climbing ladders to reach a canyon alcove.
Monument officials said in a statement that the visitor fell about 30
feet after being struck Wednesday while climbing the second of the four
ladders used to the reach the Alcove House. The statement said visitor
died while being lowered to the ground with ropes and a litter, and
resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. The victim’s identity wasn’t
released. The statement said Alcove House will be closed until further
notice while the incident is investigated.