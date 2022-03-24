© 2022 KRWG
Regional

Officials: Visitor Died at Bandelier National Monument After Rock Strike and Fall from Ladder

KRWG | By AP
Published March 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM MDT
alcove house.jpg
National Park Service
The Alcove House at Bandelier National Monument

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Bandelier National Monument officials say a

visitor was fatally injured at Bandelier National Monument when struck

by a falling rock while climbing ladders to reach a canyon alcove.

Monument officials said in a statement that the visitor fell about 30

feet after being struck Wednesday while climbing the second of the four

ladders used to the reach the Alcove House. The statement said visitor

died while being lowered to the ground with ropes and a litter, and

resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. The victim’s identity wasn’t

released. The statement said Alcove House will be closed until further

notice while the incident is investigated.

