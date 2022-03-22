© 2022 KRWG
Regional

Severe storms rake Texas, Oklahoma; tornado watch in effect

KRWG | By AP
Published March 22, 2022 at 7:28 AM MDT
tornado.jpg

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage. The storm system is poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, and forecasters say more tornadoes were expected. Several tornadoes were reported Monday in Texas along the Interstate 35 corridor, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin. The storm system also spawned tornadoes in an area north-northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth, and in the southern Oklahoma town of Kingston. At least four people were injured Monday in Texas. By Tuesday morning, the system was bringing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to parts of Texas and Arkansas. Later Tuesday, tornadoes are predicted in Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

