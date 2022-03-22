© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Political lobbyists denounce harassment by state senator

KRWG | By AP
Published March 22, 2022 at 7:33 AM MDT
ivey-soto.jpg
Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto
/

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An open letter signed by 10 political lobbyists and advocates has called for a Democratic state senator to resign or be removed based on new allegations of groping, sexist comments, and yelling and cursing at women at the Statehouse or over drinks nearby. Monday's letter urges leading Democratic and Republican state senators to move forward with an investigation against state Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto related to earlier allegations of sexual harassment. Ivey-Soto says he will participate in the Legislature's procedures for resolving complaints of harassment and misconduct. But he declined to comment on the allegations.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP