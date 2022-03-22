© 2022 KRWG
Regional

Police: Fatal car crash followed hit-and-run, beating

KRWG | By AP
Published March 22, 2022 at 7:48 AM MDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico are investigating whether those in a car that crashed while speeding, killing two of the nine people packed inside, were involved in a hit-and-run and the beating of a homeless man reported before the accident. Albuquerque police say it appears alcohol, speed and the amount of people in the vehicle were all factors that led to the driver losing control and the car skidding and smashing into a concrete pillar under Interstate 40 early Sunday. Of the seven injured who were rushed to hospitals, authorities said five were in critical condition and two others had minor injuries.

Regional
AP
