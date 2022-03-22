Closing arguments set in Cowboys for Trump founder 1/6 trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Closing arguments are expected in the trial of an elected official from New Mexico who's the second person tried on charges stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden is expected to hear attorneys’ arguments Tuesday in the case against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin. Griffin is among hundreds of people charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. The judge heard testimony Monday from three government witnesses. Griffin helped found a group called Cowboys for Trump and claims he's being prosecuted for his political views. Griffin is among the few riot defendants who isn’t accused of entering the Capitol or engaging in violence or destruction.