2 dead, 7 injured in Interstate 40 rollover in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and seven others injured in a car crash in Albuquerque on Interstate 40. They say it appears alcohol, speed and the amount of people inside of the vehicle were all factors in the rollover. City fire and rescue crews were dispatched around 3 a.m. to reports of a rollover on freeway underpass. They say a male and a female were pronounced dead at the scene. Of the seven injured who were rushed to hospitals, authorities say five were in critical condition and two others had minor injuries. They say it appears the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled and hit a concrete pillar.