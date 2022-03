NMSU Aggies Fall to the Arkansas Razorbacks 53-48 in NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Au’Diese Toney’s fast-break dunk capped the

decisive run with about six minutes left and launched fourth-seeded

Arkansas to the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive year following a 53-48

win over No. 12 seed New Mexico State. JD Notae scored 18 points before

fouling out with 1:22 left and Jaylin Williams had 10 points and 15

rebounds for the Razorbacks. Notae’s replacement, Chris Lykes, hit all

four free-throw attempts in the final 10 seconds to secure the win after

the Aggies closed within two points on Teddy Allen’s 3-pointer with 12

seconds left.