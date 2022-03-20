NMSU Aggies Fall to the Arkansas Razorbacks 53-48 in NCAA Tournament
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Au’Diese Toney’s fast-break dunk capped the
decisive run with about six minutes left and launched fourth-seeded
Arkansas to the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive year following a 53-48
win over No. 12 seed New Mexico State. JD Notae scored 18 points before
fouling out with 1:22 left and Jaylin Williams had 10 points and 15
rebounds for the Razorbacks. Notae’s replacement, Chris Lykes, hit all
four free-throw attempts in the final 10 seconds to secure the win after
the Aggies closed within two points on Teddy Allen’s 3-pointer with 12
seconds left.