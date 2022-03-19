Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to Call Special Legislative Session in April

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling for a special legislative session the first week of April. The Democrat announced Friday that she wants lawmakers to consider providing economic relief to New Mexicans as inflation persists and gas prices remain high.

The announcement will avoid an election year conflict after fellow Democrats denounced her recent veto of a $50 million wish-list for community projects. The bill contained funding for law enforcement, senior centers, courts and other needs.

Democrats and Republicans had threatened to unite and call an extraordinary session to override her veto. Republican leaders said Friday that tax rebates approved during the last session won't be enough to counter rising prices.