Officials: Albuquerque balloon flights get FAA clearance

KRWG | By AP
Published March 17, 2022 at 9:55 AM MDT
Balloon Fiesta
Facebook

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — City and federal officials say the Federal Aviation Administration will allow Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta flights this October without requiring balloonists to install new tracking equipment as required under a federal rule. A statement released Wednesday by Mayor Tim Keller's office said balloonists can sign a letter of agreement developed by the FAA outlining safety requirements for navigating Albuquerque’s airspace, “the majority of which are already best practices for most balloonists.” Meanwhile, according to the statement, the FAA will conduct research and consultations to reach a permanent solution by next March. The agreement also covers year-round flights over Albuquerque.

