NMSU Upsets UCONN 70-63 in NCAA Tourney

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teddy Allen scored 37 points and New Mexico State won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time almost three decades, upsetting fifth-seeded Connecticut 70-63 to become the second No. 12 seed to advance out of the first round.

The Aggies advanced to face the winner of the Arkansas-Vermont game on Saturday in the West Region. In its 23rd NCAA appearance, the Aggies won for the first time since beating Syracuse in the first round in 1993. New Mexico State had not been back to Upstate New York since beating Syracuse in the Carrier Dome. In Buffalo, Allen and the Aggies made another memory.

The Western Athletic Conference champions followed the tournament’s first 5-12 upset (Richmond over Iowa) onto the floor at KeyBank Center.