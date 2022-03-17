© 2022 KRWG
Haaland: Report on Indigenous boarding schools expected soon

KRWG | By AP
Published March 17, 2022 at 9:39 AM MDT
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland
The Interior Department is on the verge of releasing a report on its investigation into the federal government's past oversight of Native American boarding schools. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Wednesday the report will come out next month. She first outlined an initiative in June that she says will uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences of boarding schools. Starting in 1819, the U.S. enacted laws and policies that led to Indigenous children being forced into boarding schools that sought to strip them of their language and culture.

