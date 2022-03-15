Watchdog Has Concerns for Projects At Nuclear Waste Repository in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There’s no way of knowing if cost increases and

missed construction deadlines will continue at the nation’s only

underground nuclear waste repository. That's according to a report made

public Tuesday by Government Accountability Office. The reports says the

U.S. Energy Department is not required to develop a corrective action

plan for addressing the root causes of challenges at the Waste Isolation

Pilot Plant in southern New Mexico. A multimillion-dollar project is

underway at the underground facility to build a new ventilation system

so full operations can resume. The Energy Department had blamed

significant cost overruns and delays on the contractor's inexperience

and difficulties in attracting workers.