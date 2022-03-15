Albuquerque police: Suspect killed after shooting 3 people

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say Albuquerque police officers shot and killed a suspect after responding to reports of a shooting on the city’s northeast side. Police Chief Harold Medina said Monday that two people were injured and a woman was found dead on the street in a residential area. Two officers also were hurt while exchanging gunfire with the suspect, but Medina says their injuries were not life-threatening. Authorities had cordoned off a neighborhood as they warned residents to stay indoors while officers searched the area. Medina says investigators were working to piece together what led to the violence and whether the suspect knew the victims.