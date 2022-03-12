© 2022 KRWG
Regional

New Mexico Observes Two Years of Facing COVID-19

KRWG | By AP
Published March 12, 2022 at 5:09 PM MST
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Health and Human Services Secretary

Dr. David Scrase observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the

7,050 people who have died in the state since the pandemic began.

Scrase marked the two-year anniversary of New Mexico's first confirmed

COVID-19 infections during a virtual briefing with reporters Friday. He

said new infections and hospitalizations have dropped dramatically in

recent weeks. Still, he said COVID-19 is a serious disease and the state

is making plans to ensure it will be prepared in the event of another

surge caused by a new variant.

