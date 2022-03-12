New Mexico Observes Two Years of Facing COVID-19
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Health and Human Services Secretary
Dr. David Scrase observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the
7,050 people who have died in the state since the pandemic began.
Scrase marked the two-year anniversary of New Mexico's first confirmed
COVID-19 infections during a virtual briefing with reporters Friday. He
said new infections and hospitalizations have dropped dramatically in
recent weeks. Still, he said COVID-19 is a serious disease and the state
is making plans to ensure it will be prepared in the event of another
surge caused by a new variant.