Governor Lujan Grisham Signs $8.5 Billion Budget

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed

into law a $1 billion annual budget increase for state government to

shore up spending on public education, health care and infrastructure

while boosting salaries for bureaucrats, state police and public school

educators. She signed it Wednesday. The $8.5 billion general fund budget

boosts spending by 14% for the fiscal year starting July 1. She also

signed a crime bill that expands the monitoring of criminal defendants

before trail, and vetoed a $50 million wish-list from legislators of

small projects. Lujan Grisham declined to sign a bill with extensive pay

increases for Supreme Court justices without comment.