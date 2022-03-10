Governor Lujan Grisham Signs $8.5 Billion Budget
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed
into law a $1 billion annual budget increase for state government to
shore up spending on public education, health care and infrastructure
while boosting salaries for bureaucrats, state police and public school
educators. She signed it Wednesday. The $8.5 billion general fund budget
boosts spending by 14% for the fiscal year starting July 1. She also
signed a crime bill that expands the monitoring of criminal defendants
before trail, and vetoed a $50 million wish-list from legislators of
small projects. Lujan Grisham declined to sign a bill with extensive pay
increases for Supreme Court justices without comment.