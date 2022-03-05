© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico governor wants to divest from Russian stocks

KRWG | By AP
Published March 5, 2022 at 10:24 AM MST
Albuquerque Journal
Pool photo

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is looking to join other U.S. governors and lawmakers in numerous states who are seeking to add to the financial squeeze on Russia over its war against Ukraine. The Democrat announced Friday that she is urging the directors of the state’s permanent funds and two major pension funds for public employees to examine investments that may benefit Russia and its supporters and take steps to divest. The Russian markets have been closed for several days, halting trading on the securities in question. The State Investment Council will likely have to discuss the governor's request as a matter of policy.

AP
