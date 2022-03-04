© 2022 KRWG
Senator Ben Ray Luján Returns to Work in Washington

KRWG | By AP
Published March 4, 2022 at 12:22 AM MST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico is back in Congress. Luján returned to Capitol Hill on Thursday for the first time since he had a stroke in January. Luján received a standing ovation as he entered a morning hearing of a Senate committee.

Teary-eyed, he thanked colleagues for their support and told them: “It’s an absolute honor to be back.” His sudden absence had put new strain on Democrats’ fragile 50-50 majority in the Senate, leaving them without full day-to-day control of the chamber and putting President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda and Supreme Court nomination in doubt.

