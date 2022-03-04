Official: New Mexico to remain vigilant amid virus respite

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's top health official says the state is transitioning into a new phase of the coronavirus pandemic, but that it will remain vigilant in case of another surge. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase told reporters Wednesday that there has been a precipitous drop in cases and hospitalizations over recent weeks and that hospitals are seeing relief. He says part of the state's planning includes ensuring that residents have all the tools they need — from treatments to testing options — to weather future outbreaks. He says the idea is to empower people so mandates won't be necessary.