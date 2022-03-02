© 2022 KRWG
Regional

Texas primary sets up Abbott-O'Rourke race as midterms begin

KRWG | By AP
Published March 2, 2022 at 8:05 AM MST
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke after voters in Texas opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season. Both easily won their party’s nomination for governor on Tuesday. Abbott is in a commanding position in his bid for a third term, running on a conservative agenda in America’s largest Republican state. O’Rourke is seeking to recapture the energy of his 2018 Senate campaign, when he nearly ousted Ted Cruz. The GOP primary for state attorney general was more competitive, with incumbent Ken Paxton — who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump — being forced into a runoff in May against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

Regional
AP
