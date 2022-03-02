New Mexico Secretary of State Warns of Risks Posed by Private Canvas

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top election regulator and prosecutor

are warning residents of Otero County in southern New Mexico to be

wary of intrusive questions and potential intimidation by door-to-door

canvassers linked to a review of the 2020 election that was authorized

by the Republican-led county commission through a private company.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said Wednesday that many Otero

County residents have been caught off guard as they are approached by

canvassers. She and Attorney General Hector Balderas issued an written

advisory that encouraged registered voters to report any possible

indications of voter harassment or intimidation.