New Mexico Secretary of State Warns of Risks Posed by Private Canvas
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top election regulator and prosecutor
are warning residents of Otero County in southern New Mexico to be
wary of intrusive questions and potential intimidation by door-to-door
canvassers linked to a review of the 2020 election that was authorized
by the Republican-led county commission through a private company.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said Wednesday that many Otero
County residents have been caught off guard as they are approached by
canvassers. She and Attorney General Hector Balderas issued an written
advisory that encouraged registered voters to report any possible
indications of voter harassment or intimidation.