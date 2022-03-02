Harassment complaint against New Mexico legislator advances

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An attorney for a woman who alleges she was sexually harassed by a prominent state legislator says an investigation by the Legislature is moving forward after an initial vetting of the complaint. Attorney Levi Monagle on Tuesday said he received confirmation that the harassment complaint is being forwarded to an investigative subcommittee and special counsel. Monagle is representing political lobbyist Marianna Anaya in her sexual harassment complaint against Democratic Sen. Ivey-Soto. Anaya accused Ivey-Soto of groping her at a hotel reception in 2015. Ivey-Soto says he has no recollection of touching Anaya and that his encounters with Anaya over the years were never sexual.