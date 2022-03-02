DA warns Dona Ana sheriff on compliance with camera mandate

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Dona Ana County sheriff’s deputy didn't wear a required body camera during a shooting incident, prompting District Attorney Gerald Byers to warn Sheriff Kim Stewart that deputies must comply with the requirement set by state law. Byers included the warning in a letter telling Stewart that a September non-fatal shooting of a suspect was justified. However, Byers noted that the deputy removed his body camera ahead of the encounter in order to put on body armor and left it behind. Byers also said that lack of video could jeopardize prosecutions. Stewart said it was an oversight by the deputy.