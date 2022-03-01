© 2022 KRWG
Pedestrian Accident Involving Train Blocks Several Streets

KRWG | By LCPD
Published March 1, 2022 at 6:47 AM MST
LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces Police are currently tending to a pedestrian accident that appears to involve a train. Police have several streets blocked off to investigate. Motorists are asked to please avoid the streets near the tracks between Amador Avenue and W. Picacho Avenue as the investigation continues. The morning commute along this area may take longer to proceed though and Police are asking motorists to find an alternate route. No further information is being released at this time.

