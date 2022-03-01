Pedestrian Accident Involving Train Blocks Several Streets

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces Police are currently tending to a pedestrian accident that appears to involve a train. Police have several streets blocked off to investigate. Motorists are asked to please avoid the streets near the tracks between Amador Avenue and W. Picacho Avenue as the investigation continues. The morning commute along this area may take longer to proceed though and Police are asking motorists to find an alternate route. No further information is being released at this time.

