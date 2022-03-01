© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico horse racing dispute spurs ethics complaint

Published March 1, 2022 at 8:54 AM MST
An advocacy group that represents thousands of racehorse owners has filed an ethics complaint against New Mexico racing and gambling regulators. The New Mexico Horsemen’s Association claims multiple state laws have been violated. The association says the Racing Commission and Gaming Control Board are attempting to silence its members amid an ongoing battle over control of purse money. The association cited recent administrative changes that cleared the way for New Mexico's private racetrack-casino operations to collect, manage and disperse purse money with insufficient oversight. Officials with the Racing Commission dismissed the allegations and claimed that the panel is following state statutes.

