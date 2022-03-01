Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby away faces more charges

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — State prosecutors have filed charges of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse against an 18-year-old Hobbs woman accused of throwing her newborn baby into a trash container two months ago. The child survived the Jan. 7 incident. Alexis Avila, a Hobbs High School student, allegedly put her baby boy in multiple plastic bags filled with trash before throwing the bag into a dumpster in freezing conditions behind a city business. She pleaded not guilty to charges five days later and a Lea County judge ordered her to house arrest pending her trial. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Monday that Avila was being “bound-over on the crimes of attempted first degree murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.”