Suspect, 14, arrested in fatal shooting of Albuquerque teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy who accused the younger boy of stealing his gun. Police said Saturday that the suspect was arrested in Friday's killing of Andrew Burson near a high school that both boys attended. Police say Burson was shot after he accused the 14-year-old of stealing a gun Burson purchased over the internet. Police say the suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder and tampering with evidence. Court records didn’t list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The Associated Press generally does not identify juveniles accused of crimes