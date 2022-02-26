Study Shares Data on Impact of Texas Abortion Law

DALLAS (AP) — Texas has released data showing a marked drop in abortions at clinics in the state in the first month under the nation’s strictest

abortion law, but that only tells part of the story.

A study released Friday showing a jump in requests from Texans for abortion pills by mail

is helping complete the picture, as will learning more about the number of women who went to clinics outside the state and how many who were

unable to get abortions ended up giving birth. The law took effect in September.

Numbers released recently by the state show that there was a 60% drop in abortions that month compared to the month earlier.