State Health Officials Reported 453 New COVID-19 Cases, 30 Additional Deaths Related to Virus on Friday

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 453 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

● 143 new cases in Bernalillo County

● 1 new case in Catron County

● 18 new cases in Chaves County

● 6 new cases in Cibola County

● 5 new cases in Colfax County

● 10 new cases in Curry County

● 25 new cases in Doña Ana County

● 9 new cases in Eddy County

● 10 new cases in Grant County

● 3 new cases in Hidalgo County

● 9 new cases in Lea County

● 2 new cases in Lincoln County

● 9 new cases in Los Alamos County

● 7 new cases in Luna County

● 34 new cases in McKinley County

● 1 new case in Mora County

● 11 new cases in Otero County

● 1 new case in Quay County

● 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

● 10 new cases in Roosevelt County

● 38 new cases in Sandoval County

● 37 new cases in San Juan County

● 4 new cases in San Miguel County

● 19 new cases in Santa Fe County

● 1 new case in Socorro County

● 3 new cases in Taos County

● 1 new case in Torrance County

● 5 new cases in Union County

● 21 new cases in Valencia County

● 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

The Department of Health on Friday reported thirty- additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Twenty-one recent deaths:

● A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

● A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

● A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

● A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

● A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County.

● A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

● A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

● A female in her 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

● A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

● A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.

● A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

● A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

● A female in her 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

● A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

● A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

● A female in her 60s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.

● A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

● A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

● A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

● A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

● A male in his 50s from Valencia County.

Nine* deaths > 30 days:

● A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

● A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

● A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

● A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

● A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

● A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

● A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

● A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

● A male in his 20s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,903.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Feb. 25 are:

● 87121 - 19

● 87111 - 17

● 87105 - 15

● 87124 - 15

● 87144 - 14

● 87031 - 13

● 87107 - 13

● 87114 - 13

● 87401 - 12

● 87109 - 11

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 510,783 COVID-19 cases:

● Bernalillo County: 144,430

● Catron County: 402

● Chaves County: 21,232

● Cibola County: 6,800

● Colfax County: 2,376

● Curry County: 12,456

● De Baca County: 566

● Doña Ana County: 62,126

● Eddy County: 16,920

● Grant County: 6,499

● Guadalupe County: 1,086

● Harding County: 75

● Hidalgo County: 1,068

● Lea County: 19,066

● Lincoln County: 5,129

● Los Alamos County: 2,635

● Luna County: 6,642

● McKinley County: 25,396

● Mora County: 743

● Otero County: 13,168

● Quay County: 1,969

● Rio Arriba County: 9,618

● Roosevelt County: 4,950

● Sandoval County: 32,856

● San Juan County: 40,074

● San Miguel County: 5,649

● Santa Fe County: 27,593

● Sierra County: 2,006

● Socorro County: 3,757

● Taos County: 5,232

● Torrance County: 2,652

● Union County: 773

● Valencia County: 18,267

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

● Cibola County Correctional Center: 539

● Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 614

● Otero County Processing Center: 917

● Torrance County Detention Facility: 417

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

● Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 486

● Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 328

● Lea County Correctional Facility: 933

● Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221

● Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187

● Otero County Prison Facility: 589

● Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 275

● Roswell Correctional Center: 369

● Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 313

● Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

● Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113

As of today, there are 304 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 448,320 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health will no longer include data from the Long-Term Care Facilities, effective immediately. This data continues to be tracked by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department and can be accessed here: COVID-19 LTC Resources | NM Aging & Long-Term Services (state.nm.us)

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

● Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

● Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

● Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

● Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.