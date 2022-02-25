Albuquerque police investigate deadly shooting near school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager was shot and killed across the street from an Albuquerque school, and they have information about a possible suspect. Police said Friday morning's shooting appeared to have stemmed from an altercation between the West Mesa High School student and another person believed to be a juvenile. City and school officials said the gun was not brought onto campus but that more needs to be done to ensure that children don't have access to guns. District Attorney Raúl Torrez was among those who pushed for tougher gun laws during the recent legislative session. He said possession of a firearm by a minor should be a felony. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

“I am devastated by the death of this young student today. My thoughts are with the students, families and staff of West Mesa High School and the greater Albuquerque community, and my prayers are with the loved ones of all those affected by this senseless act of violence. Gun violence is a scourge on our society, especially among young people – we must continue to do everything in our power to prevent these tragedies from occurring. My office is in close contact with the district and local authorities as additional details of the investigation are made available and the state stands ready to assist the community however we can.”