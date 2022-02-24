Hobbs police: Officer wounded, 1 suspect dead, 2nd at large

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Officials say an encounter between a Hobbs police officer and two suspects left the officer wounded, one of the suspects dead and the other at large after she escaped police custody. The identities of the wounded officer and the man who died weren’t immediately released, but a police statement identified the escaped suspect as 28-year-old Janessa Perez of Hobbs. City spokeswoman Meghan Mooney said the officer was hospitalized in stable condition and expected to recover. Some aspects of the incident remained unclear but the police statement said it began at about 10:30 p.m. when the officer encountered what appeared to a stranded vehicle.