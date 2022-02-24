© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Hobbs police: Officer wounded, 1 suspect dead, 2nd at large

KRWG | By AP
Published February 24, 2022 at 12:32 PM MST
NM_State_Police_0.JPG
nmsp.dps.state.nm.us
/

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Officials say an encounter between a Hobbs police officer and two suspects left the officer wounded, one of the suspects dead and the other at large after she escaped police custody. The identities of the wounded officer and the man who died weren’t immediately released, but a police statement identified the escaped suspect as 28-year-old Janessa Perez of Hobbs. City spokeswoman Meghan Mooney said the officer was hospitalized in stable condition and expected to recover. Some aspects of the incident remained unclear but the police statement said it began at about 10:30 p.m. when the officer encountered what appeared to a stranded vehicle.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP