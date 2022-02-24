© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Marijuana rule changes spark criticism in New Mexico

KRWG | By AP
Published February 24, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST
Marijuana

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The agency charged with setting up New Mexico's marijuana industry is proposing changes to existing rules less than a month before recreational sales are scheduled to begin. Some who are working on opening new businesses criticized the Cannabis Control Division during a public meeting Tuesday, saying the agency is playing with the rules before the game begins. Division officials have acknowledged the challenge of establishing a new industry in a little over eight months and said some changes are needed. The division has received more than 800 applications for business licenses across all sectors of the industry.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP