Health Officials in New Mexico Announce Over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19, 20 Additional Deaths Related to Virus from Saturday to Monday
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 1,563 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
395 new cases in Bernalillo County
2 new cases in Catron County
20 new cases in Chaves County
31 new cases in Cibola County
7 new cases in Colfax County
35 new cases in Curry County
2 new cases in De Baca County
209 new cases in Doña Ana County
25 new cases in Eddy County
20 new cases in Grant County
32 new cases in Guadalupe County
4 new cases in Hidalgo County
19 new cases in Lea County
13 new cases in Lincoln County
22 new cases in Los Alamos County
27 new cases in Luna County
58 new cases in McKinley County
3 new cases in Mora County
33 new cases in Otero County
3 new cases in Quay County
24 new cases in Rio Arriba County
5 new cases in Roosevelt County
105 new cases in Sandoval County
134 new cases in San Juan County
33 new cases in San Miguel County
111 new cases in Santa Fe County
8 new cases in Sierra County
12 new cases in Socorro County
20 new cases in Taos County
12 new cases in Torrance County
8 new cases in Union County
62 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
47 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.
The Department of Health on Monday reported twenty- additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID19: Fifteen recent deaths: •
A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. •
A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. •
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. •
A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. •
A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized. •
A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. •
A female in her 50s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. •
A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized. •
A male in his 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. •
A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized. •
A female in her 80s from Otero County. •
A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. •
A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. •
A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized. •
A female in her 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Five* deaths > 30 days:
A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County.
A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County.
A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,794*.
*Upon further investigation one death reported on 2/15/2022 in Bernalillo County was not due to COVID-19, a female in her 80s, with no underlying conditions . COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Feb. 21 are:
87401 - 50
87124 - 47
87121 - 46
87507 - 45
87031 - 43
88081 - 38
87120 - 35
87144 - 35
87114 - 34
88101 - 34
The daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 508,863 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 143,815
Catron County: 401
Chaves County: 21,197
Cibola County: 6,767
Colfax County: 2,361
Curry County: 12,415
De Baca County: 566
Doña Ana County: 61,957
Eddy County: 16,884
Grant County: 6,456
Guadalupe County: 1,101
Harding County: 74
Hidalgo County: 1,065
Lea County: 19,049
Lincoln County: 5,106
Los Alamos County: 2,605
Luna County: 6,616
McKinley County: 25,291
Mora County: 741
Otero County: 13,132
Quay County: 1,964
Rio Arriba County: 9,651
Roosevelt County: 4,929
Sandoval County: 32,674
San Juan County: 39,916
San Miguel County: 5,604
Santa Fe County: 27,420
Sierra County: 2,000
Socorro County: 3,747
Taos County: 5,215
Torrance County: 2,643
Union County: 769
Valencia County: 18,183
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 539
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 611
Otero County Processing Center: 913
Torrance County Detention Facility: 415
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 485
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 317
Lea County Correctional Facility: 933
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187
Otero County Prison Facility: 589
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 274
Roswell Correctional Center: 368
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 313
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113
As of today, there are 322 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. As of today, there are 431,723 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
***This reported data is a total of Saturday 2/19, Sunday 2/20, & Monday 2/21***
The Department of Health will no longer include data from the Long Term Care Facilities, effective immediately. This data continues to be tracked by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD). For further information, please contact ALTSD directly: Hannah.Long1@state.nm.us.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.