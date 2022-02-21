Health Officials in New Mexico Announce Over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19, 20 Additional Deaths Related to Virus from Saturday to Monday

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 1,563 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

395 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

20 new cases in Chaves County

31 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

35 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

209 new cases in Doña Ana County

25 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

32 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

19 new cases in Lea County

13 new cases in Lincoln County

22 new cases in Los Alamos County

27 new cases in Luna County

58 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

33 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

24 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

105 new cases in Sandoval County

134 new cases in San Juan County

33 new cases in San Miguel County

111 new cases in Santa Fe County

8 new cases in Sierra County

12 new cases in Socorro County

20 new cases in Taos County

12 new cases in Torrance County

8 new cases in Union County

62 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

47 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.

The Department of Health on Monday reported twenty- additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID19: Fifteen recent deaths: •

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. •

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. •

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. •

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. •

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized. •

A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. •

A female in her 50s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. •

A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized. •

A male in his 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. •

A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized. •

A female in her 80s from Otero County. •

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. •

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. •

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized. •

A female in her 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Five* deaths > 30 days:

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,794*.

*Upon further investigation one death reported on 2/15/2022 in Bernalillo County was not due to COVID-19, a female in her 80s, with no underlying conditions . COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Feb. 21 are:

87401 - 50

87124 - 47

87121 - 46

87507 - 45

87031 - 43

88081 - 38

87120 - 35

87144 - 35

87114 - 34

88101 - 34

The daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 508,863 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 143,815

Catron County: 401

Chaves County: 21,197

Cibola County: 6,767

Colfax County: 2,361

Curry County: 12,415

De Baca County: 566

Doña Ana County: 61,957

Eddy County: 16,884

Grant County: 6,456

Guadalupe County: 1,101

Harding County: 74

Hidalgo County: 1,065

Lea County: 19,049

Lincoln County: 5,106

Los Alamos County: 2,605

Luna County: 6,616

McKinley County: 25,291

Mora County: 741

Otero County: 13,132

Quay County: 1,964

Rio Arriba County: 9,651

Roosevelt County: 4,929

Sandoval County: 32,674

San Juan County: 39,916

San Miguel County: 5,604

Santa Fe County: 27,420

Sierra County: 2,000

Socorro County: 3,747

Taos County: 5,215

Torrance County: 2,643

Union County: 769

Valencia County: 18,183

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 539

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 611

Otero County Processing Center: 913

Torrance County Detention Facility: 415

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 485

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 317

Lea County Correctional Facility: 933

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187

Otero County Prison Facility: 589

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 274

Roswell Correctional Center: 368

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 313

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113

As of today, there are 322 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. As of today, there are 431,723 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 2/19, Sunday 2/20, & Monday 2/21***

The Department of Health will no longer include data from the Long Term Care Facilities, effective immediately. This data continues to be tracked by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD). For further information, please contact ALTSD directly: Hannah.Long1@state.nm.us.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.