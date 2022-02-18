NMSU Lifts Indoor Mask Requirement

After New Mexico's indoor mask mandate was lifted, New Mexico State University announced that masks will no longer be required inside university buildings or facilities. In an email Thursday, New Mexico State University Chancellor Dr. Dan Arvizu issued the following statement:

“In alignment with today’s updated public health order for the state of New Mexico, masks are no longer required inside New Mexico State University buildings or facilities. Concession sales will resume for all NMSU sporting events, as well.”

Chancellor Arvizu said that masks are still required at NMSU’s Aggie Health and Wellness Center and food service providers are required to wear masks on campus. Arvizu also said that masks will be available for free in classrooms.

