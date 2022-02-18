© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico lawmakers OK $500M in tax rebates, speaker announces retirement

Published February 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM MST
Rep. Brian Egolf
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators have approved about $500 million in tax rebates and a broad suite of crime-fighting initiatives in the closing hours of their 30-day legislative session. The initiatives won legislative approval Thursday as the state grapples with the economic whiplash of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about a surge in violent crime in Albuquerque and elsewhere in the state. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for financial relief and a big response to crime as she campaigns for reelection in November. An initiative to expand voting access was thwarted by Republicans in the legislative minority. The Democratic-led Legislature also approved a record-setting $1 billion annual budget increase. After the close of the session, House Speaker Brian Egolf announced he would not seek reelection.

