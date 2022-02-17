NM Health officials announce over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths related to virus

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 1,083 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

308 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

16 new cases in Chaves County

29 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

21 new cases in Curry County

122 new cases in Doña Ana County

24 new cases in Eddy County

29 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

15 new cases in Lea County

13 new cases in Lincoln County

10 new cases in Los Alamos County

27 new cases in Luna County

50 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

32 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

90 new cases in Sandoval County

105 new cases in San Juan County

18 new cases in San Miguel County

41 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

8 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

43 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported eighteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Ten recent deaths:



A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo.

A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Eight* deaths > 30 days:



A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,729.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Feb. 16 are:

87121 - 47

88001 - 43

87124 - 38

87120 - 36

87401 - 35

87114 - 34

87105 - 28

87112 - 28

87144 - 27

88030 - 23



Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 505,359 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 142,834

Catron County: 399

Chaves County: 21,138

Cibola County: 6,701

Colfax County: 2,346

Curry County: 12,332

De Baca County: 560

Doña Ana County: 61,486

Eddy County: 16,808

Grant County: 6,391

Guadalupe County: 1,060

Harding County: 74

Hidalgo County: 1,049

Lea County: 19,004

Lincoln County: 5,081

Los Alamos County: 2,569

Luna County: 6,558

McKinley County: 25,168

Mora County: 731

Otero County: 13,072

Quay County: 1,956

Rio Arriba County: 9,607

Roosevelt County: 4,914

Sandoval County: 32,431

San Juan County: 39,627

San Miguel County: 5,522

Santa Fe County: 27,196

Sierra County: 1,984

Socorro County: 3,723

Taos County: 5,165

Torrance County: 2,604

Union County: 757

Valencia County: 18,033



County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 538

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 611

Otero County Processing Center: 903

Torrance County Detention Facility: 415

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:



Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 480

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 270

Lea County Correctional Facility: 933

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187

Otero County Prison Facility: 589

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 274

Roswell Correctional Center: 368

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 306

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113



As of today, there are 446 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 405,383 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:



Albuquerque Grand

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehabilitation

Amaran Assisted Living

Artesia Healthcare

Aspen Ridge Lodge

Atria Vista Del Rio

Avamere Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon

Beehive Homes Clovis

Beehive Homes Of Edgewood

Beehive San Pedro Building B

Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Center

Blue Horizon Assisted Living

Bridge Of Farmington

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing And Rehabilitation Center

Casa De Oro

Casa Del Sol

Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehabilitation

Clayton Nursing Home

Clovis Healthcare

Desert Gardens

Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care

Fort Bayard Medical Center

Genesis Casa Real, Santa Fe

Genesis Ladera Center, Albuquerque

Genesis Silver City Care Center

Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol

Good Samaritan Betty Dare

Good Samaritan Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Socorro

Lakeview Christian Home

Las Cruces Post Acute

Las Palomas

Lifecare Farmington

Mission Arch Center

Neighborhood In Rio Rancho (The)

New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)

Odeila Healthcare

Princeton Place

Red Rocks Care Center

Retreat Gardens

Rio Rancho Center

Rio Vista

San Juan Center

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites, Albuquerque

St Anthonys

Sunset Villa

Sunshine Assisted Living

The Rehabilitation Center Of Albuquerque

The Rio At Las Estancias

Uptown Rehabilitation

Watermark At Cherry Hills

White Sands Healthcare

Woodmark At Uptown



Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.