NM Health officials announce over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths related to virus
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 1,083 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 308 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 16 new cases in Chaves County
- 29 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 21 new cases in Curry County
- 122 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 24 new cases in Eddy County
- 29 new cases in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 15 new cases in Lea County
- 13 new cases in Lincoln County
- 10 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 27 new cases in Luna County
- 50 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 32 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 19 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 90 new cases in Sandoval County
- 105 new cases in San Juan County
- 18 new cases in San Miguel County
- 41 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 8 new cases in Socorro County
- 11 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 43 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported eighteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Ten recent deaths:
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo.
- A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Eight* deaths > 30 days:
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,729.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Feb. 16 are:
- 87121 - 47
- 88001 - 43
- 87124 - 38
- 87120 - 36
- 87401 - 35
- 87114 - 34
- 87105 - 28
- 87112 - 28
- 87144 - 27
- 88030 - 23
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 505,359 COVID-19 cases:
- Bernalillo County: 142,834
- Catron County: 399
- Chaves County: 21,138
- Cibola County: 6,701
- Colfax County: 2,346
- Curry County: 12,332
- De Baca County: 560
- Doña Ana County: 61,486
- Eddy County: 16,808
- Grant County: 6,391
- Guadalupe County: 1,060
- Harding County: 74
- Hidalgo County: 1,049
- Lea County: 19,004
- Lincoln County: 5,081
- Los Alamos County: 2,569
- Luna County: 6,558
- McKinley County: 25,168
- Mora County: 731
- Otero County: 13,072
- Quay County: 1,956
- Rio Arriba County: 9,607
- Roosevelt County: 4,914
- Sandoval County: 32,431
- San Juan County: 39,627
- San Miguel County: 5,522
- Santa Fe County: 27,196
- Sierra County: 1,984
- Socorro County: 3,723
- Taos County: 5,165
- Torrance County: 2,604
- Union County: 757
- Valencia County: 18,033
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 538
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 611
- Otero County Processing Center: 903
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 415
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 480
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 270
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 933
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187
- Otero County Prison Facility: 589
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 274
- Roswell Correctional Center: 368
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 306
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113
As of today, there are 446 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 405,383 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehabilitation
- Amaran Assisted Living
- Artesia Healthcare
- Aspen Ridge Lodge
- Atria Vista Del Rio
- Avamere Rio Rancho
- Bear Canyon
- Beehive Homes Clovis
- Beehive Homes Of Edgewood
- Beehive San Pedro Building B
- Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Center
- Blue Horizon Assisted Living
- Bridge Of Farmington
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing And Rehabilitation Center
- Casa De Oro
- Casa Del Sol
- Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehabilitation
- Clayton Nursing Home
- Clovis Healthcare
- Desert Gardens
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care
- Fort Bayard Medical Center
- Genesis Casa Real, Santa Fe
- Genesis Ladera Center, Albuquerque
- Genesis Silver City Care Center
- Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol
- Good Samaritan Betty Dare
- Good Samaritan Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Socorro
- Lakeview Christian Home
- Las Cruces Post Acute
- Las Palomas
- Lifecare Farmington
- Mission Arch Center
- Neighborhood In Rio Rancho (The)
- New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)
- Odeila Healthcare
- Princeton Place
- Red Rocks Care Center
- Retreat Gardens
- Rio Rancho Center
- Rio Vista
- San Juan Center
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites, Albuquerque
- St Anthonys
- Sunset Villa
- Sunshine Assisted Living
- The Rehabilitation Center Of Albuquerque
- The Rio At Las Estancias
- Uptown Rehabilitation
- Watermark At Cherry Hills
- White Sands Healthcare
- Woodmark At Uptown
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.