Mask Mandate lifted at LCPS

Las Cruces Public Schools has announced that the district has lifted the indoor mask mandate for students and staff. Effective immediately, masks will be optional while district officials evaluate current COVID-safe practices.

“We will move cautiously forward under this shift,” said LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos in a statement released by the district. “Students, families and staff have sacrificed a lot to get the number of positive cases down. Effective immediately, masks will be optional, and we will respect the decision of students, families and staff to choose for themselves whether or not they want to wear a mask – indoors or out.”

According to Ramos, Masks and face coverings are optional in all LCPS facilities, including all athletic and school-sponsored events. Social distancing, to the greatest extent possible, will be observed at all indoor events, Concessions may resume. The district says that if COVID-19 cases rise dramatically, the district reserves the right to reinstate mask mandates or other applicable COVID-safe protocols. Also, the school district says that building access is restricted to essential visitors only.

District officials also said that they will continue to observe sanitation schedules and will continue to follow guidance from the New Mexico Public Education Department and the New Mexico Department of Health.