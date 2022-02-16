State Police: Shooting leaves suspect dead

Edgewood, NM – On February 14, 2022, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Edgewood involving the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents learned that on February 14, 2022, at around 2:48 p.m., TCSO received a 911 call from a local medical center reporting they had a patient with injuries sustained in a domestic violence incident.

TCSO learned from the victim that Travis Boawn, 37, of Edgewood attacked her with a claw hammer while they were inside their shared home. After the attack, the victim was able to get to her vehicle and seek medical care.

TCSO deputies responded to the residence located at 260 Skyline Drive. They arrived at about 4:43 p.m. and made contact with Boawn. At some point during the encounter, two TCSO deputies fired at least one round from their firearms. Boawn was struck at least once by gunfire. Deputies rendered aid until paramedics arrived. Boawn succumbed to his injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The TCSO deputies involved will not be identified by the New Mexico State Police. For information on their duty status or administrative actions taken, please contact TCSO. The victim, whose name will not be released, was ultimately transferred to an Albuquerque hospital. The extent of her injuries and current condition is not known.

New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney for their review and consideration.

The New Mexico State Police acts solely as factfinders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney’s office. This incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

Information from New Mexico State Police.