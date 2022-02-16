© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Marijuana bill spurs water rights debate in arid New Mexico

KRWG | By AP
Published February 16, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST
Marijuana grows in the home of two medical marijuana patients in Medford, Ore.
Marijuana grows in the home of two medical marijuana patients in Medford, Ore.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some farmers and rural residents in New Mexico are concerned legislation that would allow small cannabis producers to boost their plant counts lacks any provision to ensure the producers have valid water rights. The arid state already is struggling to meet its water demands. Supplies are expected to dwindle even more as drought persists across the West. Critics worry that without the water rights requirement, the illegal use of water could go unchecked as the recreational marijuana industry takes off. Supporters of the legislation have described the requirement as “red tape.” State water officials have received about three dozen cannabis business applications for review and verification of water rights.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP
Related Content
  • NM-Legislature.jpg
    New Mexico Legislature
    KRWG Public Media coverage of the New Mexico legislature. Major partners include the Associated Press and the Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative.
Load More