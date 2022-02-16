© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Lawmakers approve $10k raises for many New Mexico teachers

KRWG | By AP
Published February 16, 2022 at 7:53 AM MST
school.jpg

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Many teachers across New Mexico can expect a pay increase next school year after the state House voted unanimously to raise minimum salaries by $10,000. Monday night's vote marked the last legislative hurdle for the bill. The Senate unanimously approved the measure last week. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to sign the bill. Starting teachers earning the current minimum of $40,000 would make $50,000 for a standard nine-month contract, an increase of 22%. Higher-paid teachers would benefit less depending on their district. Lawmakers are considering raises for other school workers in the final days of the legislative session, which ends Thursday.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP
Related Content
  • NM-Legislature.jpg
    New Mexico Legislature
    KRWG Public Media coverage of the New Mexico legislature. Major partners include the Associated Press and the Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative.
Load More