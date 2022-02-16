Lawmakers approve $10k raises for many New Mexico teachers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Many teachers across New Mexico can expect a pay increase next school year after the state House voted unanimously to raise minimum salaries by $10,000. Monday night's vote marked the last legislative hurdle for the bill. The Senate unanimously approved the measure last week. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to sign the bill. Starting teachers earning the current minimum of $40,000 would make $50,000 for a standard nine-month contract, an increase of 22%. Higher-paid teachers would benefit less depending on their district. Lawmakers are considering raises for other school workers in the final days of the legislative session, which ends Thursday.