New Mexico lawmaker apologizes for drunken driving

Published February 15, 2022 at 8:41 AM MST
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state lawmaker is apologizing after police say she was arrested and charged with aggravated drunken driving. Police say Democratic state Rep. Georgene Louis was stopped for speeding late Sunday night and was booked after a sobriety test. As a member of the state House, Louis was participating in the frenetic final days of a 30-day annual legislative session. A committee chaired by Louis canceled a hearing scheduled for Monday morning, just hours after she was booked at the local jail. In a statement from her lawyer Monday afternoon, she says “I know I let so many people down. I am accepting responsibility for my mistake.”

