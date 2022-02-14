Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque have arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people, apparently at random, as he rode a bicycle around the city. Authorities identified him Monday as 42-year-old Tobias Gutierrez. He was booked into jail overnight on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators went to several crime scenes Sunday, including the downtown area and near the University of New Mexico. Police say the suspect rode a bike and was armed with a large knife. The victims were taken to several hospitals and are all in stable condition. Police say two were critically injured. Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told KRQE-TV that the stabbings “appear to be random."