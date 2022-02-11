© 2022 KRWG
Voter-access bill advances in New Mexico Legislature

KRWG | By AP
Published February 11, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST
nm_legislature.jpg

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Democrat-backed bill to expand voting access in New Mexico is advancing toward a Senate floor vote. A legislative panel endorsed the bill on a 6-5 vote Thursday, clearing the way for debate on the Senate floor. Lawmakers have until Feb. 17 to approve bills during a rapid-fire 30-day legislative session. The bill as recently amended would make Election Day a holiday for public schools, provide convicted felons with the opportunity to register to vote as they exit prison and distribute mail-in ballots year-after-year to people who prefer them. Currently absentee ballots are available by request only for each election.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP
