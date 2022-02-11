Search ongoing after New Mexico State Police officer shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police says it is looking for two suspects a male and a female after one of its officers was shot and wounded Friday along a state highway in rugged terrain east of Albuquerque. The agency said the shooting occurred along State Route 333. The Albuquerque Journal reported that the area later bustled with law enforcement vehicles and tactical gear as a helicopter and drones circled overhead. The agency says there's a heavy police presence in the area and cautioned people to stay away. Here is an update from State Police:

On February 11, 2022, a New Mexico State Police supervisor was shot during a pursuit on State Road 333 near Sedillo Hill, NM.

On February 11, 2022, at approximately 8:17 a.m., the New Mexico State Police was called to the Mr. Gas Mart located at the intersection of State Road 333 and State Road 344 in Edgewood, NM in reference to a suspicious female who locked herself inside the restroom.

When the supervisor arrived at the Gas Mart, he met with the reporting party who told him the female was with a male companion sitting in a silver Cadillac parked in front of the store.

The supervisor parked his patrol vehicle behind the silver Cadillac and went to initiate contact. As the supervisor attempted to contact the male and female occupants, the male suspect drove the vehicle in reverse ramming the front end of the supervisor’s patrol vehicle. The Cadillac sped off at a high rate of speed traveling west onto State Road 333, and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, as the Cadillac turned north onto the Sedillo Hill overpass, the supervisor initiated a pursuit intervention technique (PIT). The Cadillac crashed into a guardrail and came to a stop. The male and female exited the vehicle and the male suspect fired shots at the supervisor. The New Mexico State Police supervisor was struck by the male suspect’s gunfire. Despite being injured, the supervisor was able to recover and return fire at the suspect. The male and female suspects fled on foot east from the scene. It is unknown if the suspects were struck by the supervisor’s gunfire.

The state police supervisor involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital in Albuquerque, NM, where he is in stable condition.

The name of the officer-involved will not be released by the New Mexico State Police until all interviews are complete.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney for their review and consideration.

The New Mexico State Police acts solely as factfinders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney’s office. This incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

When more information is available New Mexico State Police will send out an additional press release.