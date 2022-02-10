Las Cruces Police Announce Arrest in Murder Case

LAS CRUCES, NM - The following information is from the Las Cruces Police Department:

At 11:21 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, Las Cruces Police Department Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim near the 200 block of Turquoise Loop.

Upon arrival, police officers contacted a male, later identified as Shea Maisel (31) suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medical aid was rendered however, Maisel succumbed to his wounds on the scene.

On February 8, 2022, Bakari Sharif Garrett was arrested and charged with one open count of murder, Aggravated Assault (Deadly Weapon), Attempt to Commit a Felony to wit: Armed Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit (Armed Robbery); and additional charges may follow.

At this time the Las Cruces Police Department is requesting witnesses, or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.

